Weather Forecast: Warm, sunny, and windy weekend weather

MISSOULA — Weather conditions will be great for Mother's Day and for the weekend in general - warm, sunny, and a few gusty winds.

The easterly winds will start to pick up Saturday afternoon. At first, they will range between 10-20 MPH, but overnight Saturday into Sunday, the winds look to reach speeds of 30-40 MPH.

Be sure to tie down objects if needed for Saturday and Sunday.

Other than the winds, the weekend looks practically perfect. Temperatures will be warmer, but still mild before next week when the high temps will rise again.

Skies should be mostly clear, with a few clouds that roll through.

Long-range forecast models for next week show rising temperatures 15-20 degrees above normal and drier conditions overall. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop again next week, but models are not quite consistent there yet.