Weather Forecast: Warm & sunny St. Patrick's Day weekend

MISSOULA — The luck of the Irish is on Montana's side with gorgeous spring-like temperatures and sunshine expected this weekend.

Overnight lows will remain chilly and below freezing, including this morning, so still be prepared with layers before it warms up.

Highs today continue on the upward trend, reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. By Sunday, temperatures will climb into 60s most everywhere.

Dry conditions should hold through Monday. There is still some uncertainty with the forecast beyond Monday though. Some weather models indicate that the mild, dry conditions will continue, while others show a trend towards wet and cooler weather.

More details will become clear after the weekend, but for now - enjoy the beautiful weather!