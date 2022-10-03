Weather Forecast: Warm temperatures and clearing skies to start off this week

MISSOULA — The week ahead looks overall to be drying and warming compared to last week.

Mornings will be cool, with patchy, localized fog over river areas possible each day.

Daytime highs will run around 70 degrees for all of western Montana. These temperatures are above-average for this time of year, but they'll feel mild with the morning hours being cooler.

A slight chance of rain is possible later in the week, but it is a little too far out to tell. Right now, it looks like any precipitation would be short-lived and not widespread.

Since leaves are starting to turn, this week is ideal for getting outside and enjoying the weather!