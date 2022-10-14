Weather Forecast: Warm temperatures for the weekend

MISSOULA — Weekend weather conditions will remain warm and dry. Valley inversions will continue, mostly because our current high pressure system is keeping a layer of haze trapped in the air.

Light winds are possible Saturday for the University of Montana home football game, with less cloud coverage than Friday.

On Sunday, some areas may see patchy frost with overnight lows dipping into freezing territory.

During the day, temperatures will be between 65 - 70 degrees.

By next week, we will still see the same weather pattern, with no change in sight yet.