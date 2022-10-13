Weather Forecast: Warm temps for now, first snow still up in the air

MISSOULA — Current forecast models are still showing that warm temperatures may continue in western Montana for another week.

Long-range models indicate that there is a chance for a pattern shift later in October.

Until then, we want to hear when you think the first snow will fall.

You can share your input two ways - first, on our Facebook and Instagram pages with this same post, or by emailing news@kpax.com.

While we wait for the first snow, temperatures will stay warm and conditions will remain dry.

Valley inversions are occurring as well, due to the high pressure system that is not allowing new air to cycle in. The haze tends to be strongest in the afternoon and evenings.