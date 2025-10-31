Weather Forecast: Warm, windy and wet weekend ahead

MISSOULA — Although we’re looking at a dry Halloween, clouds will continue to increase as our next system approaches for the weekend.

Expect a southwesterly flow to usher in some warmth (50s to low 60s) Saturday, along with a decent plume of Pacific moisture. This will mainly be directed at the northwest quarter of the state Saturday and early Sunday, but a few showers are possible elsewhere.

We’ll also see the wind kicking up — particularly on Saturday. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for Flathead Lake from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday for WSW winds of 15 mph to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. The gusty west winds could very well limit the precipitation amounts in the valleys, but the higher terrain along the Montana/Idaho border should receive a good amount by Sunday morning.

Snow levels will remain pretty high (around 7,000’) during the bulk of the precipitation, so any snow will be limited to the highest terrain.

Erin Yost

It looks like the region will remain in a fairly active weather pattern next week after a brief break later Sunday into Monday. At or above average highs look to continue as well.

