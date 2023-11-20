Weather Forecast: Warmer and drier start to the holiday week

MISSOULA — Warmer and drier conditions will kick off this holiday week, but cooler temperatures and wet weather is on the way.

For now, expect dry weather with potential fog/inversion skies, especially on Tuesday morning. Temperatures will warm to above-normal ranges if the fog doesn't tamper daytime heating.

On Wednesday, a wet system will slide in and potentially create a wintry mix. A mix of freezing rain/snow is what may cause travel delays Wednesday.

Temperatures will then drop on Thursday into a cooler, below normal pattern. We may see light snow Thursday for Thanksgiving before high pressure returns Friday and in time for the weekend.

Basically, the only possible hiccups with holiday travel will be fog Tuesday morning (planes can't land in extremely dense fog), slick roadways Wednesday, and snow-covered roads Thursday.