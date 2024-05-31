Weather Forecast: Warmer temperatures just in time for the weekend

MISSOULA — Say goodbye to cool and wet weather for now - sunshine and 70s are here for the weekend!

A brief and weak ridge of high pressure is to thank for the warmer temperatures. Also, outside of a few stray showers possible Saturday night - Sunday, skies should remain mostly dry due to the high pressure.

Overall, the forecast is shaping up nicely for the weekend. By Monday, widespread rain from a possible atmospheric river is slated to return.

June is technically our rainiest month in western Montana, but it will be pleasant weekend to enjoy.