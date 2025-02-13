Weather Forecast: Warmer temperatures, snow, and love in the air

MISSOULA — L is for... a "little" bit of snowfall on the way to western Montana!

After several days of arctic air and dry conditions, we are expecting a pattern change in the weather this weekend.

We will first see warmer air start to move in today. High temperatures will be a mix of 20°s and 30°s today. On Sunday, highs will be back to normal around 35°F.

Snow also moves in today, mainly for the Bitterroot. Places like Sula and Darby will see the snow later this evening, then it will spread up to the Flathead overnight. Snow totals by tomorrow morning across the region are at <1".

We could have some impacts for the AM commute, but it is more likely we'll have impacts to the PM commute or to your Valentine's Day plans! Model runs for snow totals by 8 PM Friday show 1-3" for most valleys.

Snow showers should calm down Saturday and then start back up again on Sunday. Temperatures will remain stable in the mid 30°s for much of next week.