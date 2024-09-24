Weather Forecast: Warmer temperatures today, gusty winds tomorrow

MISSOULA — Our calm weather pattern holds steady today with a few slight changes.

First, temperatures will be about 5°-10° warmer compared to yesterday. Some areas will stay in the 70°s (mainly the Flathead Valley), but most locations should see 80°s by 4:00 PM today.

Temperatures could get warm enough tomorrow to break some records. Missoula's old record of 88° was set in 2015 and the current forecast prediction is 87° on Wednesday.

The heat will be short-lived though. By Wednesday night, a quick wave of low pressure will push in some winds and drop temperatures back to seasonal normals. We may even see a wind advisory issued for Flathead Lake soon.

Outside of the winds and temperature changes, conditions will remain mild this week.