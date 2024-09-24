Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Warmer temperatures today, gusty winds tomorrow

WIND GUST FORECAST.png
Dani Hallows
WIND GUST FORECAST.png
Planner - Daypart.png
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Our calm weather pattern holds steady today with a few slight changes.

First, temperatures will be about 5°-10° warmer compared to yesterday. Some areas will stay in the 70°s (mainly the Flathead Valley), but most locations should see 80°s by 4:00 PM today.

Temperatures could get warm enough tomorrow to break some records. Missoula's old record of 88° was set in 2015 and the current forecast prediction is 87° on Wednesday.

The heat will be short-lived though. By Wednesday night, a quick wave of low pressure will push in some winds and drop temperatures back to seasonal normals. We may even see a wind advisory issued for Flathead Lake soon.

Outside of the winds and temperature changes, conditions will remain mild this week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader