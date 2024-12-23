Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Warmer temps, waves of moisture, and calm Christmas weather

Several bursts of moisture are coming towards Western Montana for the holiday week — just not on Christmas Day.
temp.png
Dani Hallows
temp.png
santa.png
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Several bursts of moisture are coming towards Western Montana for the holiday week — just not on Christmas Day.

Much like what we received this morning, there are chances for precipitation in the days ahead. The next round arrives late Tuesday night (Christmas Eve - early Christmas Day).

Unfortunately, the moisture valve turns off by Christmas morning. While this is good for travel in the valleys, mountains will still be slick and slushy throughout the week.

Temperatures are just too warm for any snow to stick at lower elevations, as highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s every day this week.

Following Christmas Day, we do have a better chance for moderate to heavy precipitation. We will be monitoring conditions closely and we will keep you updated on travel later.

For now, plan on light precipitation with a mostly cloudy Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader