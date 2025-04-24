Weather Forecast: Warmer weather, sunny skies, and breezy winds

MISSOULA — As the work week winds down, the temperatures are warming up!

Over the next few days, temperatures will run a bit above normal, with highs in the 60s and 70s across western Montana.

Gusty winds may make it feel slightly cooler outside though. Breezy conditions are expected both today and Friday and winds could range between 10-35 MPH. Be cautious of being on area lakes in small watercraft in these gusty conditions!

Overall, skies will remain sunny through Saturday. A low pressure system in the Pacific is tracking further south (below Idaho) than what the models were showing earlier this week, which means some locations this weekend could stay dry + warm.

The one area with the best chance for showers Sunday is SW Montana (Ravalli + Granite county). For the most part, only scattered showers, if anything at all, is expected in the Bitterroot Sunday.

Temperatures will then cool down Monday to more average levels (low 60s), but drier weather is in our future next week.