Weather Forecast: Warmest day of the week today before cooler weather moves in

MISSOULA — Forecasted temperatures are looking very warm today across the region.

Several areas may reach close to 100 degrees, including Missoula, Frenchtown, and all the way to Superior.

Along with the warm air, skies will continue to be hazy today. A few more clouds may build in as well before cooler weather moves in.

Starting tomorrow, temperatures will begin to decline to the low 80s and high 70s for the weekend. Monsoon moisture will accompany this cooling trend and likely lead to thunderstorms and showers.

SW Montana is within the zone where the most showers are possible, but chances are around 20-40% for most valleys through Sunday.