Weather Forecast: Warming & clearing up for the end of the work week

MISSOULA — For the rest of the work week, temperatures will continue warming up while skies clear up as well.

There are still slight chances for moisture at the mountain elevations and for west-central Montana valleys - between 20 and 40%. In these areas, there is a remaining possibility for little pockets of freezing rain, so keep watching out for isolated slick spots.

After Thursday, these slight chances for moisture go away and we are looking at a nice weekend. Temperatures will reach mid-40s through Sunday with mostly dry conditions through Saturday.

On Sunday, a few showers are possible as the weather pattern will change again then. Early next week, winds, snow, and cooling temperatures will be the name of the game.

For now, enjoy the calm weather pattern!