Weather Forecast: Warming + drying trend begins today

MISSOULA — We're in for a warming and drying trend through Wednesday, thanks to a ridge of high pressure building over the Northern Rockies. Expect sunny skies and steadily climbing temps during most of the work week.

On Thursday, a weak cold front will move through, bringing a quick shift in the weather. Ahead of the front, it’ll be pretty warm — most valleys should see highs in the 80s. Then we’ll get scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in northwest and Southwest Montana by the afternoon and evening.

By Friday, high pressure returns and really ramps things up. The weekend looks hot and dry, with a strong chance —70% to 90% — of temps hitting the 90s across parts of north-central Idaho and west-central Montana. Missoula could even flirt with record-breaking heat on Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, things take another turn. A large low-pressure system is expected to settle in over the Western U.S., bringing cooler weather and widespread rain—and maybe even some snow in the higher elevations.

So, in short: enjoy the warmth early this week, prep for some stormy weather Thursday, get ready to sweat this weekend, and then brace for a cool, wet start to next week.

