Weather Forecast: Warming temperatures & a few rain showers for the weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures will continue warming for the weekend, with a few rain showers possible here and there.

Clouds will build later today, with rain showers hitting valleys around 7-9 PM. Generally, the weekend looks sunny and warm though! These rain showers will be light and slightly hit or miss like much of the precipitation patterns seen lately.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 50s throughout the weekend and into Monday. Some areas will reach the 60 degree threshold Sunday/Monday.

Patterns will change quickly after Monday. Active and cool weather looks to drop temperatures by about 20 degrees from the 60 degree temps for Wednesday.

The pattern change will be due to a shift in the jet stream. Right now, the jet stream is positioned to let in warmer air and a little bit of moisture from the southern Pacific.

Early next week, the jet stream almost goes the opposite direction, allowing another push of cold air and wet weather to track in.

In other words, get out and enjoy the sunshine and 60 degree temps while we have them!