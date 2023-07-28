Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Warming temperatures for the weekend

Cherry.png
Dani Hallows
Cherry.png
Posted at 4:20 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 06:20:03-04

MISSOULA — Over the weekend, weather conditions will remain relatively stable, minus temperatures.

Daytime highs will climb into the low-to-high 90s for Saturday and Sunday. The warmest temperatures will be in Missoula and surrounding areas.

Otherwise, expect mostly dry and breezy conditions with sunny skies. Scattered showers or storms are possible Saturday afternoon, especially in Glacier National Park and cities east of the divide.

As for weather trends next week, long-range models show above average precipitation sometime next week along with above average temperatures.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!