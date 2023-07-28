Weather Forecast: Warming temperatures for the weekend

MISSOULA — Over the weekend, weather conditions will remain relatively stable, minus temperatures.

Daytime highs will climb into the low-to-high 90s for Saturday and Sunday. The warmest temperatures will be in Missoula and surrounding areas.

Otherwise, expect mostly dry and breezy conditions with sunny skies. Scattered showers or storms are possible Saturday afternoon, especially in Glacier National Park and cities east of the divide.

As for weather trends next week, long-range models show above average precipitation sometime next week along with above average temperatures.