Weather Forecast: Warming temperatures & increased sunshine into the weekend

MISSOULA — The winds and storm clouds of yesterday are going away - now it's time for some sunshine.

High pressure will begin to bring drier and warmer air starting today. High temperatures will still be in the 50s today, but by tomorrow and the weekend, western Montana is looking at upper 60s and maybe even some 70s.

The high pressure may allow warmer air to hold through the weekend, but a low pressure trough is tracking to build in the pacific and an upper level jet stream could bring in a few afternoon/PM sun showers starting Friday.

Overall, we're looking at a calmer weather pattern for the next few days. Stay tuned into the forecast for updates about weekend temperatures and the possible showers. It might be a great time for some spring planting!