Weather Forecast: Warming trend this weekend; possible impacts

MISSOULA — For the next two days, weather conditions are calming down.

A quick ridge of high pressure will allow for dry, but cloudy skies through Friday.

On Saturday, we could see a slight bit of moisture from a weak disturbance. Temperatures will rise to mid-40s this weekend and stay there through next week.

Watch the forecast:

Warming trend this weekend; possible impacts

All of that warmth will lead to heavy melting of recent snow. Additionally, we are expecting an atmospheric river to bring in rain starting Sunday.

These spring-like conditions could lead to water ponding in/around poor drainage areas and to possible, but minor flooding. Take precautions now by clearing snow away from low-lying areas. Also, keep an eye out for ice breaking on streams.

Rain showers will continue from Sunday into early next week.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: