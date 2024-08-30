Weather Forecast: Warming up for Labor Day weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure will bring back summer weather to western Montana - hot and dry conditions - just in time for Labor Day Weekend.

Today, temperatures will continue warming up, with highs reaching low-to-mid 80°s. A jacket would still be a good idea for this morning though.

Saturday and Sunday should stay dry, sunny, and hot. Haze will be increasing for Ravalli county through the weekend, so people who are sensitive to poor air quality should take precautions.

Although winds look normal this weekend (5-10 MPH), they will be enough to encourage fire danger. Please do your part this weekend if camping or recreating outside! The majority of fires in Montana this year have been human-caused, with lightning as a close second.

On Monday, a slight chance for rain showers comes late in the evening and that precipitation chance will carry over into Tuesday. For now, outdoor activities look okay on Monday, but keep an eye out for changes in the forecast.

Enjoy your weekend whether it's at Washington-Grizzly Stadium for the Griz home opener, or at the Ravalli County Fair!