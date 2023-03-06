Weather Forecast: Waves of light snow expected for the new week

MISSOULA — Throughout this new week, a few waves of snow are expected.

This weather pattern is more "spring-y", with lighter snow in the forecast off and on. A low pressure system off the Pacific coast is responsible for this pattern, with not much change in the jet stream this week.

The first wave will hit mainly in the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys today during the morning hours today. Later in the day, the light snow looks to move north to the Mission, Flathead, and Seeley/Swan Lake valleys.

Overall, snow totals are expected to remain below 1 inch for the day, but temperatures are cold enough that slick road spots could pop up here and there.

Normal high temperatures for this time of year tend to reach low 40s. Right now, the majority of the forecasted temperatures for the week are in the low 30s and around the freezing point. As a result, the light snow could impact road conditions for at least the mountains and possible the valleys too.

When precipitation is not falling, we will see general cloudiness and overcast conditions throughout the week, with the sun peeking out several times. A slight warm-up should occur Friday into Saturday.