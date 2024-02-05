Weather Forecast: Weak, scattered systems expected throughout the week

MISSOULA — This week would be a good one to have an umbrella handy as weak, scattered systems are expected to pop up over the next several days.

Chances for precipitation are slight everyday, ranging between 20% to 30% right now.

More certainty in precipitation chances will become clear towards the middle of the week.

Temperatures will continue to slowly cool down through the week as well.

Daytime highs will stay in the upper 30s/low 40s and taper off into low 30s by Thursday and Friday.

Temperature changes mean that precipitation will also change from the rain/snow mix to mostly snow later in the week.

Be prepared for road impacts in the early morning and late evening when things could turn into black ice and be slick.