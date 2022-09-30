Weather Forecast: Weekend ahead with some rain and cool temperatures

MISSOULA — Scattered showers are still possible across western Montana today, but rain chances are highest later tonight around 9 - 10 PM.

Cool temperatures are also sticking around with the potential rain. Warmer temperatures may return Sunday and continue warming next week.

It is possible to see some vibrant fall colors on a drive this weekend, especially in northwestern Montana, as colors are stronger in those elevated mountain areas.

Sunday could also be a gorgeous day for a fall drive, with mountain temperatures being slightly warmer and a lesser chance for rain.

A high pressure system returns to the state by Monday, which will give us warmer temperatures and and a drier atmosphere.