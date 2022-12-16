Weather Forecast: Weekend begins with drier weather, ends with snow

MISSOULA — To start off the weekend, weather conditions will be mostly dry. A few isolated snow showers are possible in the Flathead and Kootenai areas, but most will be quick and light.

By Saturday, a larger band of snow will move begin to move its way to Montana. The northern part of the state will see snow first, with temperatures dropping only slightly.

On Sunday, the snow takes itself further south, dropping into West-Central and Southwest Montana. Unfortunately, the snow currently looks to stick around through next week. A white Christmas is likely for now.

In addition to the snow, temperatures are still looking to drop midweek next week, but mostly impacting Northwest Montana. By the end of the week, temperatures actually look to warm up, meaning the arctic air that is supposed to impact us will miss some areas.

Weather forecast models are still a little unclear on exactly when, where, and for how long the arctic air could last, but a clearer picture should be coming into play early next week.