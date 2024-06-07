Weather Forecast: Weekend warmth and plenty of sunshine

MISSOULA — Summer is expected to be in full swing this weekend, with above-average temperatures and sunshine through Saturday.

High temperatures will hold between 80-90 degrees all weekend, with breezy winds, and mostly clear skies.

The abnormal heat is a result of a strong ridge of high pressure across the southwestern United States. Western Montana is just getting the outskirts of the ridge, while other states, like California and Arizona who are directly beneath the ridge, are under Excessive Heat Warnings.

Although temperatures will not be excessive here in the Treasure State, please take care of yourself by hydrating, using sunscreen, and finding shade when possible.

On Sunday, the summer fun may be disrupted by a slight cold front and low pressure system. A few weak thunderstorms or scattered showers may pop-up as the front rolls in.

Warm and mostly dry conditions are then likely to continue into next week.