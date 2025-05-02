Weather Forecast: Weekend warmth through Saturday, then Sunday showers

MISSOULA — We’re in for a stretch of hot, dry weather through Saturday, with sunny skies and temps hitting the 80s across Western Montana.

It’ll feel like summer, but don’t forget, rivers and lakes are still cold enough to pose a hypothermia risk. Plus, waters will likely be running fast.

Things start to change Saturday evening as a cold front rolls through.

Expect clouds to build and showers to move in, with some thunderstorms possible late Saturday evening and maybe Sunday.

Sunday will feel a lot cooler — temps will drop by 10 to 20 degrees — and breezy winds could make Flathead Lake very choppy.

By late Sunday into Monday, widespread rain looks likely, especially along the divide and in Southwest Montana.

Some areas could see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Snow levels will drop too, so higher elevations — above 6,000 feet — might even pick up some fresh snow.

Looking ahead to next week, things dry out and warm back up by midweek. Another ridge of high pressure is expected to settle in, which could stick around for a while.

