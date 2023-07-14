Weather Forecast: Weekend weather is warming up

MISSOULA — As weekend moves closer, so does the potential for some record breaking heat on Sunday.

Temperatures are still in the 80s today, but will soon climb into the 90s for the weekend.

Missoula has the potential to break a record on Sunday. However, most other areas and the other weekend days are not expected to be record-breaking - just hot.

Although these temperatures may not be categorized as extreme heat, it is still important to remember:

1) Never leave people or pets unattended in cars during this heat

2) Stay hydrated

3) Wear loose, light-weight, and light-colored clothing to help keep body temperatures cool

4) Take frequent breaks in the shade or AC

Fortunately, temperatures will cool quickly next week back into the mild 80s. Conditions will continue to be dry and summery, with a few breezy days.

Long-range models are showing the potential for yet another record-breaking weekend on the 21st/22nd of July. The jet-stream forecast right now shows temperatures reaching triple-digit levels, but it is a little far out to say exactly what we'll be feeling then.

One thing is for sure - summer heat has arrived!