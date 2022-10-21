Weather Forecast: Weekend will be cool and rainy with gusty winds

MISSOULA — The new weather pattern of cold and wet weather moves into western Montana today.

Temperatures will herald in the change, followed by gusty winds around 20 - 30 miles per hour, and finally some rain.

The temps will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, so grab a jacket as well as an umbrella.

Rainfall looks to move in first to the Flathead region. Widespread rain looks more possible during the evening commute hours.

Rain will fall on and off throughout Friday night, continuing into Saturday. Upper elevations will see snow instead of rain, which will make the beginning of rifle season cold and wet for hunters.