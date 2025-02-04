Weather Forecast: Welcome to winter; more snow to come tonight

MISSOULA — Our winter weather has arrived and it's sticking around.

This morning we've had school closures, delays, emergency travel warnings, and more. So far, the Bitterroot Valley seems to have gotten the most of the snow, with totals reaching 12" already in a few spots. Reports from the Flathead say the snow has been minimal if anything.

However, we are not done with snow yet. As the storm system circulates, more snow will come back later this afternoon and evening. At this point, the Flathead should finally see a little bit more of the action.

For this reason, Winter Storm warnings and advisories remain in place until 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Weather models are still pushing several more inches of snow in addition to what we have already received.

Also, the cold and winds are making a major impact on what it looks/feels like outside. Wind chill temperatures are dangerous, especially in the Flathead.

Continue to monitor the forecast and road conditions before heading out today and tomorrow.

By tomorrow afternoon, the snow should clear up and allow temperatures to warm slightly. Then, we expect more slight chances of snow through the weekend.