Weather Forecast: Welcoming November with a rainy & snowy weekend

MISSOULA — Happy November 1!

We will usher in this new month with rain, snow, and cold temperatures. In other words, gear up for Winter to start moving in.

Today, scattered flurries and showers are possible through the mid-morning, with off/on showers for NW Montana through lunchtime. Our Friday afternoon and evening should be dry though, good for High School Football Playoffs starting tonight (Big Sky v. Billings Senior).

Temperatures throughout the weekend will be in the 40°s for highs, 20°s overnight.

Then tomorrow, moisture comes back for another round of rain/snow mix in the valleys and snow for mountain passes and ranges.

Accumulating totals are not impressive for valleys, but mountains could pick up around 1"-4" through Sunday night. Travel will be impacted at times with low visibility from falling precipitation and slick conditions if roads freeze overnight.

Wet weather will stick around through Election Day, Tuesday next week. This timeline means we've got about 4 more days of overcast skies and wet roads. By Thursday (11/7), it looks like the sun will come back and temperatures will warm up slightly.