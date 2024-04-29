Weather Forecast: Wet and cool pattern this week

MISSOULA — Active weather continues into the new week today.

Rain showers are expected off and on for valleys, while the mountains should get a good drink of water from some snow over the next few days.

Low pressure in our upper atmosphere is the reason for this wet and cool weather. A few waves of moisture will arrive this week, so keep that umbrella handy.

For now, temperatures are warm enough that rain will be the main impact for valley roads, but Lolo and Lost Trail Pass will see snow impacting drivers this morning.

Daytime highs will remain in the 40s and 50s until the second half of the week, where a slight warm-up may be possible with continued low chances of precipitation.

Talk about some April showers!