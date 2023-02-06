Weather Forecast: Wet conditions to start the week

MISSOULA — Continuing with our off/on precipitation pattern, this week will be split into wet and dry conditions.

For the first half of the week, the wet conditions will prevail. Lighter rain/snow mix chances will stick around for the valleys through Tuesday night. At that point, a cold front, gusty winds, and heavier snow will move into western Montana.

Overall, this storm is looking stronger for higher elevations with less accumulations in the valleys, but a details like snow totals are still a little uncertain until we get closer to the event. Roads will be a concern both Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening.

On the plus side, temperatures are looking to stay warmer and above freezing for most of the week. The warmer temperatures will help melt any incoming snow and ice.

By the second half of the week, conditions look to dry out with some high pressure building again. As always for this time of year, inversions and fog will be possible once we see the calmer weather pattern move in again.