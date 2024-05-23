Weather Forecast: Wet, heavy snow slams SW Montana; more mild conditions ahead

MISSOULA — Throughout the morning, reports of downed trees, power outages, and snow totals have been coming in from southwest Montana.

Heavy, wet snow hit the region overnight and created difficult mountain pass travel this morning.

Now, as temperatures warm to upper 50s and 60s today, the downed trees/broken branches will continue to be the main concern.

Keep an eye on potentially dangerous vegetation falling today.

More mild conditions head our way for today and tomorrow with cooler temps sticking around. Rain comes again Saturday, and then things finally clear up for the Memorial Day holiday!