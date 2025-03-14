Weather Forecast: Wet weekend/St. Patrick's Day conditions

MISSOULA — Western Montana is set to experience a temporary return to winter weather this weekend, putting a halt to the brief spell of spring we’ve enjoyed.

Today should remain mostly calm, although scattered showers may occur throughout the day, accompanied by slightly cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Overall, Friday will serve as a transitional day before a notable change arrives. A weak atmospheric river is projected to bring moisture starting Sunday, which will be the day we feel the most impact from the storm. On Saturday, light rain and snow in the valleys are also anticipated.

If you have travel plans for spring break that involve mountain passes, it’s important to check the current weather conditions before you head out.

Several passes, including Lookout and Marias, are forecasted to receive between 8 and 12 inches of snow from now until Sunday, which could create hazardous driving conditions.

St. Patrick's Day (Monday) is also looking like a wet one for us. Luckily, temperatures should remain in the 40's through next week.