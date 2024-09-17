Weather Forecast: Wetter & cooler weather for Montana

MISSOULA — Today, low pressure returns to Montana, bringing back wet and cool weather.

The central part of the state will see the highest amounts of rain and stronger thunderstorms, but here in western Montana, we will still see some precipitation too!

We will be getting the outskirts of the low pressure system, which means scattered rain showers and thunderstorms throughout today.

Temperatures will be cooling down slightly today, but even more cooling comes tomorrow with widespread 60°s. Essentially, we are getting a more condensed version of what we had last week.

Rainy weather should stick around Wednesday too.

Then, by Thursday, all moisture in the region should be gone and temperatures will warm back up to 70°s, with sunshine.