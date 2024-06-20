Weather Forecast: What time is it? Summertime!

MISSOULA — It's officially the first day of summer today and the longest day of the year with roughly 15 hours and 52 minutes of daylight!

Today should feel like a more summer-y day temperature wise, with possible isolated, afternoon thunderstorms and scattered showers.

Overall though, sunshine should make this Thursday a great day to celebrate summer!

After today, we will begin to lose a little bit of daylight everyday until the winter solstice.

Temperatures will stay toasty through the weekend for any summertime activities, with our current pattern also continuing of mostly dry days/afternoon scattered showers.