Weather Forecast: Widespread impacts from cold & wet winter system

MISSOULA — Widespread impacts are expected from this cold and wet winter weather system.

Snow will continue to fall across western Montana today into the early hours of tomorrow morning. With this storm, snow totals are ranging anywhere from 1-3" inches total in Missoula valley to 7-10 inches possible. Different weather models are forecasting different snow totals, which is likely caused by the incoming cold air.

When such a large mass of air moves in, it can be difficult for radars to pick up when it moves out and if/when snow could stall in local areas. Thus, snow totals across the board are a little tricky.

For the most part, expect the snow to fall throughout the duration of Tuesday and parts of Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon and evening, snow is clear in the radar systems.

After the snow system, the cold air looks to move through the region Wednesday night into Thursday. Everywhere on Thursday will see temperatures swing below 0, especially for areas along and east of the divide.

Electric companies are expecting some power outages, but frozen pipes and high energy consumption would be more individual effects from the temperatures.

Please plan for extreme cold temperatures, slick and difficult driving conditions, as well as more winter weather over the weekend.