Weather Forecast: Widespread light snow early today, intermittent snow later on

MISSOULA — Light snow will fall widespread early today, with more intermittent snow showers occurring later in the afternoon and evening.

Based on future track radars, the widespread bands start to dissipate around 10:30 AM through the lunchtime hours.

Then, intermittent, scattered snow is likely to continue over the holiday weekend - cloudy conditions will be constant, the snow is more hit-or-miss.

Weather models are struggling to come to a consensus on where we'll see the pop-up showers. As a result, only a 20% chance of snow has been issued for both Saturday and Sunday.

Snow totals through today are very light, between a trace to 2 inches in valleys, with more snow possible in mountain passes and around Columbia Falls.

Temperatures will remain a little above average for the holiday - most areas will see highs in the mid 30s. A cooler & drier pattern moves in on Monday.