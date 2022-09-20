Weather Forecast: Widespread rain expected later this week

MISSOULA — Nice fall weather is in the forecast for today and Wednesday. Temperatures will be just under 70 degrees with clear skies and clean air.

The action begins Wednesday evening. Gusty winds will move in first, followed by a cold front, and then widespread rain will reach western Montana.

Precipitation is expected to be around 0.25 inches - 0.50 inches. The rain will hit late Wednesday night and continue into the early morning hours.

Make sure to carry an umbrella with you for Thursday as the rain will be at its' heaviest and strongest Thursday.

A low pressure system currently off the coast of California is responsible for the pump of moisture into Montana. The low will likely move to the east after Thursday, with clearer weather for the weekend.