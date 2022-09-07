Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Elevated fire danger today, potential for a weekend freeze

Red Flag Warning
Dani Hallows
Red Flag Warning
Potential Frost
Posted at 8:08 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 10:08:49-04

MISSOULA — Western Montana will likely be seeing two polar opposites with this week's weather: fire and ice.

Wind gusts, hot temperatures, low humidity, and possible lightning have elevated current fire hazards.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for today until 9 p.m. but may extend the warning depending on winds.

Expect gusts to range between 20 and 30 mph at around 3 p.m. today.

The gusts will be followed by some isolated thunderstorms in the evening hours.

The front associated with these storms will also bring some cooler temperatures for Friday, closer to 70º for most areas during the daytime and 30s overnight.

Due to the sudden drop, a freeze is possible overnight for locations along the Divide that are typical cold spots.

The cold front will not last long — temperatures should increase Sunday to above-average levels for next week.

