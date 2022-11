MISSOULA — With the wind chill taking temperatures below freezing overnight, the biggest threat this morning is icy, slick road conditions.

Precipitation looks minimal, if any, but any leftover slush from yesterday's snow storm on the roads will make driving difficult.

Temperatures will not warm up by much today, so be sure to bundle up with warm layers.

By tomorrow morning, most areas south of I-90 will see snow again.

The rest of the week will let us dry out, but temperatures will remain cold.