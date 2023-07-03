Weather Forecast: Winds bring haze, scattered showers, & cool temps for the 4th

MISSOULA — Changing pressure systems and winds will bring in smoke from Canadian fires and possible scattered showers for the Independence Day holiday.

After a hot weekend with high pressure in place, a low pressure system will drop down from Canada overnight tonight into tomorrow morning.

The low pressure will change wind direction, allowing for hazy skies on July 4th. The low will be large enough to develop some moisture, but it will mainly hit eastern Montana.

Outdoor plans will likely be okay for Tuesday, but be ready for pop-up showers in the morning and evening.

One good thing about the low moving in for the holiday is that it will drop daytime highs just slightly. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s until Wednesday.

At the end of the week, hot temperatures will return and a few thunderstorms may be possible. Otherwise, expect hazy skies and mild summer temps for much of the week.