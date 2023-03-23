Weather Forecast: Winds, precipitation, and cooler temperatures headed this way

MISSOULA — After a nice few days of Spring weather, gusty winds, precipitation, and cooler temperatures are headed towards western Montana for the weekend.

For part of the day today, conditions will remain clear and calm. As temperatures warm up, the changing pattern will start to get closer to the region.

By the commute hours tonight, rain looks to fall in at least the southwest valleys. Overnight, precipitation will get a little bit more widespread and turn into snow. Gusty winds will also roll in overnight and stick around for Friday. High gusts could reach around 30-40 MPH, but more consistent gusts should hit between 10-20 MPH.

On Friday morning, a cold front sweeps through and temperatures will only reach upper 30s, rather than the high 40s we've seen the last few days.

Grab the umbrella for both today and tomorrow. Snow chances scattered after Friday morning, but bands could still pop-up even through Saturday.

In terms of snow totals, mountain ranges and passes will see anywhere from 4-7 inches, with valleys maybe seeing a trace to 2 inches.

Next week's weather looks a bit unstable as well, but unclear at current time.