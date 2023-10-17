Weather Forecast: Windy & chilly day before temperatures bounce back

MISSOULA — The cold front expected to move in last night has arrived and conditions today will be a result of the front.

Rain showers will continue through the early morning and taper off shortly after 8:30 AM. Most of the moisture leftover is hitting the higher elevations and not as much is left for the valleys. Hence, umbrellas will not be needed for the evening commute.

Although the rain will taper off, winds will remain strong through the day. Speeds will range between 10-40 MPH and backcountry winds will be even stronger. The winds should die down by tomorrow.

High temperatures should reach the 50s, but may feel a little cooler with the winds.

By tomorrow, it really should feel like the weather has bounced back to warm, dry, and sunnier conditions!