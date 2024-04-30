Weather Forecast: Windy, rainy, & chilly today

MISSOULA — Today will feel like a repeat of yesterday with off and on scattered showers, breezy winds, and chilly temperatures.

Mountain snow showers will also continue above 6000 feet, with heavier snow expected around East Glacier tonight.

Rogers, Logan, and Marias Pass are all under a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning through noon Thursday. The bulk of the snow should fall early Wednesday morning, but those advisories/warnings start late tonight.

More locally, our weather will be a little more mild with showers continuing through much of the week. Chances are slight pretty much everyday, but higher on Wednesday for a rain/snow mix.

Temperatures remain chilly today with 30s this morning and upper 40s later on.