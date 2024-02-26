Weather Forecast: Windy, unsettled, and wet week ahead

MISSOULA — Throughout this last week of February, the weather forecast is very unsettled with gusty winds, wet conditions, and a temperature rollercoaster expected.

Today, high wind gusts have been recorded at high elevations with gusts in the valleys reaching 30 MPH. The winds will continue today, as well as scattered precipitation.

Rain/snow showers will produce heavier snow above 4500 FT and a wintry mix or very light showers below. Roads this morning look slushy or wet where precipitation is falling, but be prepared for changing conditions today and the rest of the week.

Temperatures will climb close to 50 degrees again and then drop again with another winter storm at the end of the week.

Basically, we will swing from a Winter Storm Warning today to spring-like weather, and then back to winter yet again before the work week is done.