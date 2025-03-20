Weather Forecast: Winter Advisories for mountains; valley mix this weekend

MISSOULA — We're in the middle of some wintery weather, with snow expected in the mountains above 4,000 feet today and tonight.

Some areas could see brief snow showers, especially this afternoon and evening.

A big Pacific cold front will push through on Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, bringing more moderate to heavy snow in the mountains. The snow will mainly affect higher elevations, but lower valleys could see some brief snow on the ground, especially on grassy or dirt surfaces.

Winds will pick up this afternoon, with gusts between 25 and 40 mph, and areas like the I-90 corridor could see gusts over 35 mph.

As the cold front moves in Friday night into Saturday, snow levels will drop, reaching valley floors. There could be some heavier snow for a few hours in the mountains, with rates up to an inch per hour. Valleys might get a quick dusting, too.

Blowing snow and gusty winds will continue in the mountains through Saturday.

While the snow will taper off in lower elevations by Sunday, there will be more snow on Monday in the mountains and some rain showers in the valleys.

Looking ahead to next week, we’re expecting a big warm-up. By Tuesday, temperatures will start climbing, and by Wednesday, central Idaho valleys could reach the 70s, with western Montana close behind. The Bitterroot and Missoula valleys have the best chance of hitting 70 degrees on Wednesday.