Weather Forecast: Winter conditions + extreme cold for the week ahead

MISSOULA — The week ahead will be busy - and not just for the holidays.

Weather conditions are looking snowy throughout the week, with extreme cold temperatures hitting midweek.

If you plan on travelling this week, try to travel either Monday - Tuesday or Friday - Saturday.

In the middle of the week, the cold air will take daytime highs to either single digits or below zero, depending on location.

On top of the cold, the snow chances are between 30-60% each day of the week.

While weather is still mostly stable, the NWS recommends doing some preparation such as putting an emergency kit in your car, checking updates to the forecast, and making sure livestock or pets will be protected from the weather.