Weather Forecast: Winter in Southwest Montana today, summer for the rest of the week

MISSOULA — It's a bit of a mixed bag weather-wise this week in western Montana!

We’re starting off with some messy backcountry conditions and slushy mountain passes this morning, especially around Southwest Montana.

If you're traveling through higher elevations, be prepared for slick roads near Georgetown Lake, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass.

Watch the forecast:

Winter in Southwest Montana today, summer for the rest of the week

Today will stay on the cooler side, with highs in the 50s for the valleys and a gusty northeast breeze.

Showers will be pretty scattered, mostly sticking around from the US-93 corridor eastward to the Divide.

Things start to dry out this evening, and we’ll get a bit of a break Tuesday and Wednesday with warmer, sunnier weather as a weak high-pressure system moves in.

By Thursday, another quick system will roll through, bringing a few more showers, plus some gusty winds — expect westerly gusts up to 35 mph.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’re back to a warmer, more summer-like pattern.

On Sunday we have increasing chances for thunderstorms.

Temps will climb, too. Many valleys could hit the 80s, and there’s even a decent shot at 90°F in places like Missoula. With that heat, snowmelt will pick up, so streams and rivers will be running higher.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: