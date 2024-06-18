Weather Forecast: Winter/spring-like storm winding down today

MISSOULA — While our wet weather will slowly wind down today, beware of dropping temperatures tonight and cover sensitive plants.

Overall though, conditions should begin to clear today. NW Montana still has good chances through the day for consistent rain showers, with snow showers bringing some difficult travel conditions in/around Glacier National Park.

Mountain passes like Marias and Lost Trail may be slick and snowy again this morning too, making for difficult travel. However, temperatures should be reaching low 60s today, with 70s and clear skies tomorrow.

We should back to typical June weather on Wednesday, followed by above-average temperatures and plentiful sunshine for the weekend.

This week is a roller coaster ride - weather-wise!